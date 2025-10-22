HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Porsche Patents New W Shaped 18 Cylinder Engine With Triple Turbo Layout

Porsche patents new W-shaped 18-cylinder engine with triple turbo layout

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2025, 09:25 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The document, filed with the German Patent Office, shows Porsche’s engineers working on what they call a “space-optimised” engine architecture.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
Porsche’s patent illustrates six cylinders per bank, resulting in an 18-cylinder layout. (Photo is representational)
Porsche 718 Spyder RS
Porsche’s patent illustrates six cylinders per bank, resulting in an 18-cylinder layout. (Photo is representational)
View Personalised Offers on
Porsche Taycan arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Porsche has never been shy about exploring the edges of engineering possibility. The latest example comes from a new patent filing that reveals a rather unconventional W-shaped combustion engine, one that could, in theory, house as many as 18 cylinders in a compact layout.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The document, filed with the German Patent Office, shows Porsche’s engineers working on what they call a “space-optimised" engine architecture. It’s a bold design that challenges conventional thinking, not a reworked V-layout like Bugatti’s W16, but a genuine W-configuration built around three cylinder banks sharing a common crankshaft.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kwh Range Icon544 km
₹ 1.67 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.49 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.75 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
Engine Icon2894 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.70 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Porsche files new W12 engine patent, but this isn’t a usual 12 cylinder

An 18-cylinder engine the size of a straight-six

In its most extreme version, Porsche’s patent illustrates six cylinders per bank, resulting in an 18-cylinder layout. But the company has left the door open for smaller variations, nine or 15 cylinders, with three banks of three or five respectively.

According to the filing, the engine’s design aims to minimise airflow friction losses and ensure a clear separation between the intake and exhaust systems. This layout keeps intake air cooler, enhancing performance while reducing the thermal influence of exhaust gases. The document even suggests that each bank could support its own turbocharger, implying a triple-turbocharged W-18 that’s no longer than a straight-six.

Porsche patent
According to the filing, the engine’s design aims to minimise airflow friction losses and ensure a clear separation between the intake and exhaust systems.
Porsche patent
According to the filing, the engine’s design aims to minimise airflow friction losses and ensure a clear separation between the intake and exhaust systems.

It’s a fascinating blend of power density and packaging efficiency, something that could have real-world applications beyond concept talk.

A continuation of Porsche’s quiet combustion research

This isn’t the first time Porsche has revisited complex engine geometries. Earlier this year, the company was also linked to a W12 engine patent, featuring a tri-bank structure with an unusual firing order and asymmetric intake design. TThat filing teased the company's ongoing experimentations with internal combustion breakthroughs, even as its product pipeline became more electrified.

Also Read : Porsche Cayenne Electric goes big on screens: Interior revealed ahead of launch

Taken together, these patents signal that Porsche’s R&D teams aren’t abandoning combustion just yet. While the brand is leading its EV shift through the Taycan and upcoming Macan Electric, it’s also rethinking what the next generation of performance engines might look like in a hybrid era.

Why patents like this still matter

Of course, the W-18 might never leave the drawing board. Car companies routinely file patents to secure intellectual property, rather than preview production intent. Porsche hasn’t disclosed any figures for displacement or power output either. Still, the filing underscores a simple truth, combustion innovation isn’t dead.

Even as Porsche’s future tilts toward electrification, its engineers appear determined to extract the last bit of magic from fossil-fuel engines, just in case the world isn’t ready to let go of them entirely.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2025, 09:25 am IST
TAGS: porsche

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.