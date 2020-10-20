Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid announced with 680 bhp on offer

Porsche is all set to complete the product line-up for the new Panamera with the Turbo S E-Hybrid as the most powerful variant on offer. With a total of 680 bhp, this Panamera variant will also see a bump up in its all-electric drive range.

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will combine the four-litre biturbo V8 producing around 555 bhp of power with an electric motor producing around 132 bhp of power. There is also 870 Nm of torque for the taking.

In combination with its standard Sport Chrono package, and powered by the V8 biturbo engine, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid now completes the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than its predecessor. It reaches a top speed of 315 km/h, which represents an improvement of 5 kmph.

Porsche says the all-electric drive range has also been improved by 30% courtesy a new new 17.9 kWh battery and optimized driving modes.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will also get visual cues to differentiate itself from other variants. This includes updated dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules as well as larger side air intakes. The revamped light bar at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour.

The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.