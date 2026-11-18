Porsche India has expanded its aftersales network in Eastern India with the inauguration of a new service centre in Kolkata. Spread across more than 32,000 square feet, the facility is the largest Porsche aftersales centre in the country and the only one in Eastern India equipped to carry out dedicated battery repairs for Porsche electric vehicles.

The facility has been developed by Bird Group, Porsche India's dealer partner. Its specialised electric vehicle infrastructure includes a dedicated high-voltage repair section and battery repair capabilities, allowing the company to address technical requirements associated with its growing electric vehicle portfolio.

Dedicated EV repair infrastructure

The new Porsche Service Centre Kolkata has been equipped to handle several types of vehicle maintenance and repair work. These include routine servicing, advanced diagnostics and mechanical repairs. Separate structural and multi-material repair bays have also been installed to address more complex vehicle damage.

Its high-voltage repair area and dedicated battery repair equipment are particularly significant as Porsche expands its electric vehicle presence in India. The availability of specialised battery repair services in Kolkata also gives Porsche owners in Eastern India access to capabilities that were previously unavailable at other facilities in the region.

Facility spans 32,000 sq. ft.

Designed around Porsche's latest global Corporate Identity standards, the service centre includes dedicated customer consultation spaces alongside specialised workshop areas. The infrastructure is intended to accommodate different aftersales requirements within a single facility.

Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, said, “The inauguration of our largest aftersales facility in India reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the Porsche ownership experience and expanding our service capabilities across the country."

He added, “Our focus remains on providing customers with the highest standards of expertise, service and care throughout their ownership journey."

Porsche expands aftersales network

Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal of Porsche Centre Kolkata, said, “We are proud to inaugurate this new facility, which represents an important step forward in our commitment to Porsche customers in Kolkata and across Eastern India."

He further stated, “With more than 32,000 square feet of dedicated service space and advanced capabilities covering mechanical, structural, multi-material and high-voltage repairs, we are able to provide customers with comprehensive aftersales support under one roof."

The inauguration adds to Porsche India's efforts to strengthen its aftersales infrastructure alongside its retail network, with specialised repair capabilities becoming increasingly important as its vehicle portfolio evolves.

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