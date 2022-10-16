Porsche notes slight uptick in deliveries after nine months

Porsche announced that it registered a little growth in deliveries after nine months this year. Porsche delivered about 221,512 vehicles, a rise of two per cent compared to the same time last year. However, the sportscar manufacturer saw a significant increase in deliveries in Europe and the German market.

Porsche delivered 221,512 units of vehicles around the globe in the first three quarters of 2022, and among them, the most popular model remained the Porsche Cayenne. It registered a growth of 11 per cent, with delivery figures standing at 42,204 units of vehicles between January and September this year in the sales region of Europe compared to the same period in the preceding year. In Germany, the brand delivered about 20,850 units observing a growth of nine per cent. China which is Porsche's single largest market saw a decline of one per cent as it delivered 68,766 units there.

In North America, 56,357 customers took delivery of their Porsche cars. The company said there is a small decline of four per cent here due to logistical challenges, particularly in the first quarter, and then it accelerated deliveries in the third quarter to reduce the gap to the very strong previous year. Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG Detlev von Platen said, “The popularity of Porsche as a modern luxury brand, as well as our products, is equally high on every continent. At the same time, we are still concerned about limitations to the supply of parts, which can impact waiting times for customers."

The top spot was taken by Porsche Cayenne, as 66,769 units of the model were delivered, followed by the Porsche Macan, which saw deliveries of 59,604 units. The Porsche 911 saw deliveries of 30,611 units which is a gain of nine per cent, according to the company. The Porsche Panamera was delivered to 25,452 customers while the worldwide deliveries of the all-electric Taycan hit 25,073, with the 12 per cent decline due to supply chain-related bottlenecks and declining parts availability.

