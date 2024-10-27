Porsche hits pause on all-electric plans. Here's why

Porsche , a brand that looked all-in on electrification, is taking a step back to listen to its customers. After seeing sales for its flagship EV, the Taycan , dip this year, it turns out many Porsche fans still have a soft spot for gasoline engines. Faced with this reality, Porsche is rethinking its EV strategy, finding ways to keep both its electric ambitions and the roar of traditional engines alive.

With some new Porsche models, like the all-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman, set to launch soon, switching these back to combustion engines isn’t easy

Preference for combustion engine

Originally, Porsche had hoped to make 80 per cent of its lineup electric by the end of this decade, with the 911 as the only gasoline holdout until the 2030s. But with Taycan sales slowing, especially in China, and traditional 718 models gaining popularity as buyers snap them up before they’re gone, Porsche is adjusting course.

CFO Lutz Meschke recently noted that premium buyers still have a strong pull towards traditional engines—a sentiment Porsche can’t ignore if it wants to keep its core fans happy.

Reworking EVs for Hybrid Engines

With some new Porsche models, like the all-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman, set to launch soon, switching these back to combustion engines isn’t easy or cheap. Reworking these EVs to accommodate gasoline engines would be a major engineering challenge, not to mention an expensive one. It would also take several years before any new versions hit the road. But Porsche is open to exploring options for the future if demand stays strong.

There’s also the upcoming SUV which is codenamed as K1 is expected in 2028. This could be a more likely candidate for a hybrid option. This larger, luxury three-row SUV might be a better fit for hybrid power than Porsche’s sportier models. Luckily, Porsche has a flexible setup at its Leipzig plant, which allows them to produce gasoline, hybrid, and electric models on the same line—giving the company some wiggle room as customer preferences evolve.

Hybrids as a middle ground

For now, the company seems to be relying on hybrids as a bridge. It will continue to maintain the Panamera and Cayenne as pure gasoline models while offering their hybrid variants. Porsche even plans to sell hybrid variations of its pure EVs, so customers could gradually start embracing electric with minimal relinquishment of the engines.

With a mix of EVs, hybrids, and gasoline engines, Porsche’s new approach respects its heritage while offering fans options that match their comfort level. The company’s latest pivot is a testament to Porsche’s commitment to its drivers: listening, adapting, and finding a path that balances tradition and innovation.

