Porsche cuts full-year revenue forecast on parts shortage

Porsche AG cut its full-year revenue forecast, saying a shortage of aluminium parts could cause it to stop production of some models.

Revenue will be between €39 billion and €40 billion ($42.5 billion-$43.6 billion), down from an earlier forecast of €40 billion to €42 billion, the Volkswagen AG-controlled automaker said in a statement Tuesday.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 302 km 302 km ₹ 1.50 - 2.10 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Panamera 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.44 - 2.71 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3745.0 cc 3745.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European supplier, Porsche said in the statement. The issue has affected aluminium components that are used in all Porsche vehicles, the automaker said.

The revenue downgrade is the second piece of bad news from Porsche in two days. On Monday, it abandoned its electric vehicle sales ambitions over lower-than-expected momentum for plug-in models in Europe and China.

Porsche will release half-yearly results on July 24.

First Published Date: