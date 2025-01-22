Porsche reaches new high in India, sells over 1,000 cars in 2024

Porsche India has announced that they have sold the 1,000 sales mark for the first time in 2024. The brand sold 1,006 vehicles and it has confirmed they plan to open three new Porsche Centres planned to open in 2025. Porsche recently launched two new BEVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 - the second-generation Macan SUV and the new Taycan .

This is a 10 per cent increase over the previous year. In 2024, Porsche launched the 911 and Panamera. In late 2023, the brand launched the Cayenne. Moving into 2025, the new Macan BEV is now available across three models comprising the Macan, Macan 4S and Macan Turbo. They are priced at ₹1.21 crore, ₹1.65 crore and ₹1.68 crore respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Then there is the Porsche Taycan facelift. It is priced between ₹1.89 crore and ₹2.52 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. The facelifted version gets subtle design refinements and enhanced efficiency.

“After a strong 2023, we are happy to have exceeded this with an even bigger 2024, selling more than a thousand cars for the first time," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India. “This success is a testament to our exciting customer experiences, the introduction of new products, and our recent expansion over the past few years with additional Porsche Centres. With Pune and Hyderabad operations having commenced last year, we are committed to maintaining this momentum through 2025, with new Porsche Centres in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow planned to open by the end of the year."

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S unveiled

In the global market, Porsche recently unveiled the 2025 iteration of the 911 Carrera S. The Carerra S sits between the Carerra and the GTS in the 911's lineup. For 2025, the Sports car comes with an extended list of standard equipment and more power from the factory.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer, six cylinder engine now puts out over 470 bhp and 528 Nm of peak torque. This is 30 bhp more than the outgoing model. Porsche was able to squeeze out more power from the same engine by fitting new turbochargers and optimize the charge-air cooling, among other changes. The Carrera S Coupe accelerates from zero to 96 kmph in as little as 3.1 seconds – 0.2 seconds quicker than the predecessor – when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, and reaches a top track speed of 307 kmph. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) sends power to the rear wheels.

