Polestar says new govt rule would effectively prohibit sale of its cars in US

Polestar said on Monday that a proposed Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively prohibit" the automaker from selling vehicles in the United States, including cars made in the U.S.

Polestar's comment comes at a time when the US administration is increasing pressure on Chinese vehicle imports to the country making it tougher for t

The Swedish automaker, a brand of Volvo Cars that is majority-owned by China's Geely, said in comments filed with the Commerce Department that a proposed rule prohibiting Chinese-connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns would bar the sale of vehicles that Polestar is building in South Carolina as well as those produced in China.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Vayve Mobility EVA 14 Kwh 14 Kwh 250 km 250 km ₹ 7 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Polestar said a substantial portion of its operations are outside China, while seven of its 10 directors are from Europe or the United States and its CEO is German. Polestar said it has around 2,800 employees globally, with 280 in China.

Commerce "should consider whether a rule that effectively shuts down the operations of a lawfully organized U.S. company with substantial U.S. investments and so many personnel and key decision-making units in friendly nations and the United States is appropriately tailored to address the stated national security concerns," Polestar said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Reuters reported in May that four Chinese vehicle models are sold in the U.S., including the Polestar 2 and Volvo's S90 sedans.

Last month, Commerce told Reuters that General Motors and Ford Motor would need to stop importing vehicles to the U.S. from China under the proposed rule.

Ford told Commerce on Monday in comments that the rule could be interpreted "to prohibit the sale of completed connected vehicles by U.S. automakers if those vehicles were assembled within the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary such as by a foreign affiliate of a domestic U.S. automaker."

Ford said Commerce should clarify that the vehicle import prohibition "does not turn on the place where a connected vehicle’s final assembly happens to occur," but if it meets software and hardware requirements.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: