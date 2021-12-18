Home > Auto > News > PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today: Key highlights
The Ganga expressway would pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. (Representational image)
The Ganga expressway would pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. (Representational image)

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today: Key highlights

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 01:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • When completed, Ganga Expressway will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh.

  • The Ganga Expressway will be starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get yet another expressway that will connect the eastern part to the western part of the state soon. Approved on November 26, 2020, the upcoming Ganga Expressway will stretch 594-kilometre long and will be built at a cost of over 36,200 crore.

It will be starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The longest six-lane expressway of Uttar Pradesh, will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. 

(Also Read: Ganga Expressway will see cars run at 120 kmph: 10 key features)

It has been envisioned to improve connectivity and boost economic development as well as tourism in Uttar Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. 

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. “At 1 PM today, will be joining the programme in Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway. This is an important infra project that will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. It will also boost economic development and tourism," tweeted Prime Minister.

(Also Read: Purvanchal Expressway to open next week. All you need to know)

A 3.5-kilometre long air strip is also planned to be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. This will be used to assist emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes. In addition to that, an industrial corridor has also been proposed to be built along the expressway. Moreover, to check the movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway.

The completion of the Ganga Expressway has been slated for 2024.

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 01:05 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue