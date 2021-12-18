PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today: Key highlights

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. “At 1 PM today, will be joining the programme in Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway. This is an important infra project that will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. It will also boost economic development and tourism," tweeted Prime Minister.

A 3.5-kilometre long air strip is also planned to be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. This will be used to assist emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes. In addition to that, an industrial corridor has also been proposed to be built along the expressway. Moreover, to check the movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway.

The completion of the Ganga Expressway has been slated for 2024.