PM Modi keen to personally see new vehicle models at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

PM Modi keen to personally see new vehicle models at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

By: PTI
Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 08:07 AM
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem under a single umbrella.
...
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem under a single umbrella.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to personally see new vehicle models put on display by automakers at the Bharat Mobility Expo which is beginning on Friday, according to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

"PM is going to inaugurate the Mobility programme. Not only the inauguration but tomorrow I think he personally wanted to see the companies' (vehicle) models," Kumaraswamy, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, told reporters on Thursday.

He said the Bharat Mobility Expo programme is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to reduce the country's carbon emissions.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will be held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The expo is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
