PM Modi calls for green mobility and innovation in India's automotive industry

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 13:24 PM
  • PM Modi asks automakers to bring global best practices to India and highlights focus on clean mobility
ev parking spot
A day after the world celebrated World EV day, PM Modi addressed the automobile manufacturers at the SIAM annual convention.
A day after the world celebrated World EV day, PM Modi addressed the automobile manufacturers at the SIAM annual convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the automotive industry to bring global best practices to India, while also working on green and clean mobility.

In a written address to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi said the automotive industry will drive even higher economic growth and in turn, thrive on demand growth.

Shift towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

“As we shift gears towards our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, I am confident that organisations like SIAM will continue to bring together all stakeholders and become a force multiplier in this mission," the Prime Minister said.

He said the road ahead demands that the country's progress is rapid, while also being sustainable.

"Working (on) greener and cleaner mobility is a vital step in this direction. It is important that this climate-conscious and sustainable vision resonates with domestic and international partners," he asserted.

"Further, at this critical juncture for India and the world, it is essential that our automobile sector set not only an example for others to follow, but also work towards bringing global best practices to India. I am confident that the discussions and deliberations during the Annual Convention will serve as a catalyst for this," he added.

He further said, "Through innovation and enterprise, I am sure that the automotive industry will drive even higher economic growth and in turn, thrive on the demand growth that inevitably creates."

He said over the last decade, India's automotive sector has witnessed tremendous and unprecedented growth. "This is as much a testament to our nation's expanding economic growth, as it is to the pivotal role played by the automotive industry," Modi said.

The success story of Indian mobility is noteworthy. The nation is witnessing the creation of future-ready infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art expressways, high-speed railways and other forms of multi-modal connectivity that reaches every corner, the prime minister noted.

"The holistic approach is ensuring that the benefits of growth are not just confined to a few, but shared by all," said Modi.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 13:24 PM IST
