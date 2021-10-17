Planning to travel to Kerala? These lavish caravans will be at your service

To promote safe travelling for tourists in Kerala, the state tourism department had announced Caravan Tourism Policy last month. Known as ‘Keravan Kerala,’ this policy mainly constitutes caravans and caravan parks. Taking this step towards implementation, the department has now introduced a BharatBenz Caravan from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Based on the BharatBenz 1017 chassis, the caravan is luxurious and packed with features such as lounge, double bunk beds, shower and much more.

Kerala Tourism Department had informed that its tourism caravans will help tourists travel conveniently as well as facilitate stay whereas the caravan parks will be designated places for parking of these vehicles. Visitors can spend a day or a night or can also extend their stay to explore the destination while they halt here, the department had informed.

The unveiled caravan comes with sofa-cum-bed, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, dining table and toilet cubicle to facilitate each and every need of the visitors while on the road. It also features air-conditioners, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging systems and GPS. The Kerala tourism department had also stated during its conference that the vehicles will be monitored in real-time to ensure the safety of the visitors.

The state's tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas while declaring the policy had shared that this step will be a paradigm shift since Kerala has been popular for its houseboat tourism. The caravan policy will be implemented on PPP mode with private investors, tour operators and local communities as stakeholders, the minister had conveyed during the announcement.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), a few months ago, launched an in-car dining initiative to offer local cuisine to tourists while they sit inside their parked vehicles. The measure was taken to safeguard and maintain distancing amid visitors from the ongoing pandemic.