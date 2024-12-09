HT Auto
How to get the best resale value: Key tips to get big bucks back

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2024, 13:27 PM
  • If you are planning to sell your existing car, here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to fetch the best resale value.
If you are planning to sell your existing car, here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to fetch the best resale value. (REUTERS)
If you are planning to sell your existing car, here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to fetch the best resale value.

The used car market in India has seen tremendous growth in recent times. In fact, at times, the growth rate of the used car market in the country has outpaced the new passenger vehicle sales as well. Factors such as rising inflation, evolving consumer preferences, economic instability, increasing cost of new cars, high fuel rates, wider and increasing availability of pre-owned cars, bunch of offers on used cars have propelled the growth of the used passenger vehicle market in India.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The used car buyers' perspective on requirements differs from new car buyers. They give priority to clean, reliable cars with all the valid documents. Hence, anyone following some simple tips can ensure the optimum resale value while selling his or her car. If you are planning to upgrade to a new car and sell your existing model, here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to fetch the best resale value.

1 Maintain clean exterior and interior

No matter if you are selling the car to an individual buyer, a dealership or a pre-owned car aggregator, first impressions matter. A well-maintained clean and well-presented car is essential to get the best resale value. Make sure to regularly wash your car's exterior to preserve the paint's shine and protect it from damage. Inside the cabin, vacuum the carpets, wipe down surfaces, and remove stains. Also, make sure to remove any unwanted stuff. Consider professional detailing for a comprehensive cleaning.

2 Follow periodic maintenance schedule

Keeping up with the periodic maintenance tasks such as engine oil changes, coolant top-ups, fuel filter and AC filter replacements not only keeps the car in good shape but also indicates to potential buyers that the vehicle has been well-maintained. This enhances the resale value of the used car. Hence, always follow the manufacturer's recommended periodic maintenance schedule and keep detailed records as proof of the vehicle's upkeep.

3 Don't neglect minor repairs

Seemingly light imperfections can impact the perceived value of a used car. Neglecting those can result in value reduction. Hence, make sure to fix minor dents, scratches, or windshield chips. Also, repair or replace broken or damaged components such as mirrors, lights, or trim pieces. These are relatively low-cost repairs, but they will enhance the vehicle's overall aesthetics and value.

4 Use genuine OEM parts

When replacing components or performing repairs, always opt for genuine OEM parts rather than aftermarket alternatives. The aftermarket alternatives may come cheaper on your pocket but can result in affecting the performance or vehicle's health in the long run. The genuine parts are specifically designed for the vehicle and are often of higher quality. Hence, genuine OEM parts maintain the integrity of the car, ensuring optimal performance, safety, and reliability.

5 Update and upgrade

Adding useful features or technology upgrades can make your car more appealing to potential buyers. Consider installing modern infotainment systems, dashcams, rear-parking sensors or camera. These feature upgrades can increase your vehicle's perceived value and attract buyers looking for additional convenience and safety.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance

