Driving in hills? Five key tips you should not ignore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2025, 13:34 PM
2025 Volkswagen Tiguan
2025 Volkswagen Tiguan
Driving in the hills is totally different from driving on plains.

Driving in hills is a dream for many automobile enthusiasts. Driving through the lush green and curvy roads, tackling the hairpin bends may sound dramatic and desirable to many, but hill driving comes with its own challenges. It's not tough for drivers driving their vehicles on plains, but they must remember and follow a few things.

Driving in hills could be tricky and fatal if the drivers don't follow a few thumb rules. If you are dreaming of driving your car in the hills, follow these rules.

1 Use lights and horns judiciously

Horns and lights of your vehicle have certain functions, and use them judiciously when driving in the hills. While approaching a hairpin bend or blind curve, use the horn well before it to alert other vehicles approaching from the opposite side. Also, the weather in the hills could be tricky, as fog and low visibility are common thing in the hills. Hence, use the headlights and fog lights to enhance your own visibility as well as to alert oncoming traffic.

2 Don't put pressure on battery

If you are driving a small and old car, it is advised not to put too much pressure on it. The battery takes power from the engine, and using too many accessories that draw power from the battery, as well as keeping the AC on, will put additional pressure on the battery and eventually on the engine, which is already working at an optimum level while driving uphill against gravity.

3 Don't try to overtake

Overtaking on the plain is fine when and where necessary and applicable, but in the hills, such a manoeuvre on the narrow roads could be fatal for you and other vehicles as well. Also, remember that the uphill traffic has the right of way, especially on narrow roads. Anticipate the single-lane stretches and stop for the uphill traffic.

4 Use gears judiciously

One of the most important rules of driving in the hills is driving the car in the same gear downslope as using on the same gradient uphill. This means, if you are driving the car in first gear while going uphill, use the same gear while driving downhill at the same location.

5 Engine braking is the key

Engine braking is the key while driving in the hills, especially while driving downhill. Using the brake pedal on a downhill can quickly heat the brake pads and result in brake failure. Hence, engine braking can save you from such a troublesome situation.

First Published Date: 18 May 2025, 13:34 PM IST
