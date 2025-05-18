Driving in hills? Five key tips you should not ignore

Driving in hills is a dream for many automobile enthusiasts. Driving through the lush green and curvy roads, tackling the hairpin bends may sound dramatic and desirable to many, but hill driving comes with its own challenges. It's not tough for drivers driving their vehicles on plains, but they must remember and follow a few things.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Driving in hills could be tricky and fatal if the drivers don't follow a few thumb rules. If you are dreaming of driving your car in the hills, follow these rules.