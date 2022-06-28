Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Planning To Buy Mahindra Xuv700? Be Ready For Waiting Time Of Around 22 Months

Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? Be ready for waiting time of around 22 months

Mahindra XUV700 has an outstanding customer pre-orders of around 70,000 units.
By : Updated on : 28 Jun 2022, 09:57 AM
Mahindra XUV700  ( (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto))

Thanks to strong consumer demand and ongoing dearth of semiconductor chips, the waiting time for Mahindra XUV700 has increased to as long as 22 months. The SUV that was launched in India in August last year has an outstanding customer pre-orders of around 70,000, the company's Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview. And even though the chip shortage has eased, the automaker is experiencing some supply chain issues.

While waiting period for existing models keeps ballooning, Mahindra launched the latest in its line-up a day before - the Scorpio-N. The model will be sold alongside its predecessor, which has now been renamed to Scorpio Classic. The vehicle has been priced at a starting range of 11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing goes up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. These prices are applicable for first 25,000 bookings (Read full report).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking of powertrains, Mahindra doesn't have a strong EV lineup as yet, and currently sells only one passenger EV - the e-Verito. Jejurikar told Bloomberg that the EV-related pain points such as range anxiety and lack of charging infrastructure still need to be addressed in the country, and Mahindra doesn't see a tipping point for EVs until between 2025 to 2027. And by then, the company expects its electric SUV sales to comprise about 20% to 25%.

Mahindra, which unveiled a new look logo last year, is currently working on defending its market share in the large-format SUV segment from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor. Mahindra had a leading revenue market share of 17.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, followed by Tata, Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, as per data from automotive business intelligence provider JATO Dynamics.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 XUV700 Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio-N
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS