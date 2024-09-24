Planning a roadtrip? Five essential items you must keep in your car

It is that time of the year again when the festive cheer is loud and clear. You have worked hard throughout the year and it is now time to unwind with a long roadtrip. But whether driving out alone or packing in the entire family, there are several essential items that you absolutely must pack to ensure a safe and comfortable journey ahead.

Who does not like a roadtrip? But who would ever want a roadtrip with potential hassles? Here is our recommendation of essential items to keep in your

1 Tyre inflator The condition of Indian highways have improved significantly in recent times but you cannot be absolutely sure of a buttery-smooth road at all times. And when the roads do transform into challenging terrains, the chances of a puncture increase dramatically. Worry not because a tyre inflator will be your best friend in case of a flat. Whether wireless or a wired inflator, it is essential to keep one in your car if it has tubeless wheels. Use it to pump in air into a deflated tyre so that it can at least be driven to the nearest repair outlet. Do obviously note that an inflator is of no help in case of a tyre tear.

2 Emergency torch and blanket My torch has flash, why do I need a torch? Well, sometimes going old school can be of enormous benefit. In case you are stranded in low-light conditions, you will need every percentage of charge that your phone has without the need to deplete battery for light. Additionally, a torch can typically throw light much farther and is usually always brighter. And while at it, why don't you just throw in a blanket too - just in case the night gets cold.

3 Portable vacuum cleaner No one wants to spend long hours inside a filthy car. Absolutely no one. And this is what makes a portable vacuum cleaner an essential item. Much like a tyre inflator, it does not really matter whether you buy a wired or a wireless vacuum, as long as it does the job. Spilled chips? No worry. Loose dust from the beach? Poof!

5 First-aid kit You know your car has it. Somewhere. But where? Many of us never bother to check the first-aid kit that is provided by manufacturers with each vehicle. But we should. Don't just ensure that it is there but check on the expiry dates of all the medicines, creams and bandages. Replace any or all, if necessary.

