Pirelli unveils new Angel GT III tyre for touring; arrives in global markets in 2027

Pirelli is preparing to introduce the Angel GT III internationally in early 2027, bringing a new generation of its road-focused sport-touring tyre to the market. The successor to the Angel GT II has been developed for motorcycles that spend most of their time on tarmac, with changes aimed at making them easier to ride across different conditions.

For the Indian market, the new tyre could eventually offer another option to owners of premium middleweight motorcycles. However, Pirelli has not announced an India launch timeline or pricing yet. The company currently sells the Angel GT and Angel GT II in the country.

Aimed at road-going middleweights

The Angel GT III is intended for motorcycles such as the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z 650, Triumph Trident 660 and Ducati Monster. These motorcycles are often used for daily commutes as well as highway rides, making steering response and rider comfort important considerations.

Pirelli has worked on reducing the physical effort needed to change direction on the new tyre. The objective is to give riders a more natural steering response without compromising precision. This combination is intended to make motorcycles more manageable in everyday conditions while retaining the control needed for faster road riding.

Focus on grip through the tyre's life

Wet-road riding is another area addressed in the new generation. Pirelli has revised the tyre's design to provide better grip when road conditions are poor, including on surfaces where available traction is limited. It has also worked on keeping the motorcycle's handling more consistent as the tyre accumulates wear.

The rear tyre gets a fresh tread layout, with durability among the key areas targeted by the redesign. Pirelli has also sought to bring down rolling noise, an aspect that could be particularly relevant during extended highway journeys.

New look for the sidewalls

Beyond the functional changes, the Angel GT III also gets updated sidewall detailing. The finish uses stronger contrast to highlight the Angel emblem and Gran Turismo lettering.

Despite its sport-touring positioning, the Angel GT III is not intended for serious off-road use. It sits separately from Pirelli's Scorpion family, which caters to motorcycles and riders with more off-road-focused requirements. More details about its pricing, sizes and availability in India are yet to be announced.

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