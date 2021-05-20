Pirelli to supply world's first sustainable rubber tyres for BMW X5 PHEV car.

Pirelli is the first company to produce a line of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified tyres that contain FSC certified natural rubber and rayon. These tyres, which represent a new milestone towards more sustainable production, have been designed for the new BMW X5 plug-in hybrid vehicle.

These tyres contain FSC certified natural rubber and rayon. Forest management certification confirms how plantations are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local communities and workers, while ensuring economic sustainability. The FSC chain of custody certification process verifies that, along the transformation chain from the plantation to the tire manufacturer, the certified material has been identified and separated from the non-certified material.

The Pirelli P ZERO tyre for the new BMW X5 XDrive45e plug-in hybrid, the first in the world certified FSC produced with natural rubber and rayon obtained from FSC certified plantations, is supplied in the sizes 275/35 R22 in the front and 315/30 R22 in the rear.

To meet the performance requirements of the German car manufacturer, this tyre was developed by Pirelli according to the Perfect Fit strategy. The low rolling resistance (a value of the European label) also contributes to environmental sustainability, which will be produced exclusively in the Pirelli factory in Georgia, United States.

The second generation of the BMW X5 with electrified drive combines a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine with the TwinPower Turbo technology and the fourth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The plug-in hybrid vehicle can produce 394 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque.

Obtaining FSC certification for natural rubber produced by certified plantations and used for the production of the Pirelli P Zero tire for the new BMW X5 Plug-in-Hybrid is just the latest milestone in the journey that Pirelli has seen for many years. committed to sustainable management of the natural rubber supply chain.

This is achieved through a roadmap of activities based on the training and sharing of good practices in the countries of origin of the material, in line with the principles and values collected in the Policy on the Sustainable Management of Natural Rubber launched by the company in 2017.

Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, SVP Sustainability and Future Mobility at Pirelli, said, "Before arriving on the road, sustainable mobility starts from raw materials. With the production of the first FSC-certified tire in the world, Pirelli once again demonstrates its commitment to pursuing increasingly challenging objectives in terms of sustainability and testifies to the constant work on innovative materials and increasingly cutting-edge production processes. We continue to invest in sustainable growth for the planet, aware that this is also essential for the future of our companies."

Obtaining the FSC certification for natural rubber produced by certified plantations and used for the production of the Pirelli P Zero tire for the new X5 Plug-in-Hybrid is just the latest milestone that has seen Pirelli already committed to sustainable management for many years.