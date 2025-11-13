Pirelli makes special tyres for McLaren W1 from over 50% sustainable materials

HT Auto
  • Pirelli has developed three sustainable tyres for McLaren’s W1 supercar, combining over 50 per cent recycled materials with bespoke performance tuning for one of McLaren’s most powerful hybrids.

McLaren W1
Pirelli’s new P Zero tyres, made from over 50 per cent sustainable materials, have been developed exclusively for the McLaren W1.
McLaren W1
Pirelli’s new P Zero tyres, made from over 50 per cent sustainable materials, have been developed exclusively for the McLaren W1.
Pirelli has developed a new range of tyres exclusively for the McLaren W1, each containing more than 50 per cent bio-based and recycled materials. The certification, issued by Bureau Veritas, makes these among the first supercar tyres to cross the half-sustainability mark. The bespoke range includes the P Zero R, P Zero Trofeo RS, and P Zero Winter 2, all tailored to the performance and design requirements of McLaren’s new flagship.

The project was the result of close coordination between Pirelli and McLaren’s research teams. Work began with digital simulations before moving to physical tests at Nardò in Italy, Idiada in Spain, and Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre in Sweden. These tests covered varying temperature and surface conditions to ensure consistent performance. The P Zero R is designed for everyday use, the Trofeo RS is aimed at track conditions, and the Winter 2 caters to cold-weather driving. All three variants will be manufactured at Pirelli’s Settimo Torinese plant in Italy.

Matching the McLaren W1’s performance demands

The McLaren W1 represents the brand’s most powerful road-legal model to date. It features a hybrid powertrain producing up to 1,275 bhp and 1,340 Nm of torque, sent exclusively to the rear wheels. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 300 km/h in under 12.7 seconds, with a top speed limited to 350 km/h.

In its most aggressive setting, Race mode, the W1 can generate around 1,000 kg of aerodynamic downforce, making tyre performance critical for maintaining traction and stability.

The car’s structure reportedly uses a new generation of McLaren’s carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, integrating lightweight components with hybrid battery systems positioned for optimal weight distribution. The W1 also continues McLaren’s focus on minimal mass, advanced aerodynamics, and driver engagement, elements that influence tyre development directly.

Focus on sustainable materials

Pirelli’s new tyres for the W1 are composed of natural rubber, bio-resins, and recycled metals, along with synthetic materials obtained through a certified mass-balance process. The development forms part of Pirelli’s broader sustainability roadmap, which targets 80 per cent renewable and recycled content in all tyres by 2030.

This collaboration follows the 2023 debut of Pirelli’s P Zero E, the first high-performance tyre to feature over 55 per cent sustainable materials. Like that model, the W1-specific tyres carry the logo that identifies products reaching the 50 per cent threshold.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2025, 19:40 pm IST
pirelli mclaren w1 mclaren w1

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

