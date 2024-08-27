Pioneer launches India-made dashcam range with ADAS alerts, priced from 5,399

Pioneer India has introduced its newest range of made-in-India dashcams starting at ₹5,399. These cameras have been introduced under the brand’s ‘Mobility AI’ portfolio, specifically designed for India. There are four models that the brand has introduced namely: VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC each with better quality and features than the other.

The dash cameras have features such as AI Night Vision, ADAS Alerts and Enhanced Parking Monitoring. The cameras can be configured and accessed via an app over Bluetooth. The app allows users to connect the dash camera over the camera's Wi-Fi network, watch recorded videos and create timelapses.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-Z820DC - ₹ 23,499

The top-of-the-line offering is a dual-channel model which comes bundled with a read camera as well. The VREC-Z820DC offers 4K video recording, a 7.2 cm wide display, ADAS features and AI-based night vision enhancement. It logs GPS data and can record videos continuously in a loop. This model supports a microSD card of up to 1 TB and gets a Sony Starvis camera sensor with HDR capability.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H520DC - ₹ 18,499

The VREC-H520DC is also a premium offering with a bigger 7.6 cm IPS display, 2K recording capability, a microSD slot that supports 512 GB of storage, loop recording and ADAS alerts.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H320SC - ₹ 11,399

The VREC-H320SC is a mid-range model with a 7.6 cm IPS display and full HD recording capability. The VREC-H120SC is a compact dashcam recording in 1296p and supporting 128 GB of external storage. This camera gets audio ADAS alerts and dual channel input slots. This one also supports up to 512 gigabytes of microSD storage expansion.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H120SC - ₹ 5,399

The VREC-H120SC is the most basic and affordable variant in the lineup starting at just ₹5,399. It gets only the most important features like 1.5k video recording and a 120-degree camera field of view instead of the 139 degrees offered on the rest of the variants. This model only supports up to 128 gigabytes of a single microSD card.

