HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Pioneer Launches India Made Dashcam Range With Adas Alerts, Priced From 5,399

Pioneer launches India-made dashcam range with ADAS alerts, priced from 5,399

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2024, 21:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The dashcam market is increasing in size by the day and the need for dashcams in India at the moment is mainly for proof-keeping.To address this and o
...
Pioneer_India dashcams
Pioneer says that the cameras will have the standard dust and heat resistance which is offered by other similar dashboard cameras.
Pioneer_India dashcams
Pioneer says that the cameras will have the standard dust and heat resistance which is offered by other similar dashboard cameras.

Pioneer India has introduced its newest range of made-in-India dashcams starting at 5,399. These cameras have been introduced under the brand’s ‘Mobility AI’ portfolio, specifically designed for India. There are four models that the brand has introduced namely: VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC each with better quality and features than the other.

The dash cameras have features such as AI Night Vision, ADAS Alerts and Enhanced Parking Monitoring. The cameras can be configured and accessed via an app over Bluetooth. The app allows users to connect the dash camera over the camera's Wi-Fi network, watch recorded videos and create timelapses.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.12 - 66.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Believe (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Believe
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹ 56,940 - 66,121
Compare
View Offers

Pioneer dashcam VREC-Z820DC - 23,499

The top-of-the-line offering is a dual-channel model which comes bundled with a read camera as well. The VREC-Z820DC offers 4K video recording, a 7.2 cm wide display, ADAS features and AI-based night vision enhancement. It logs GPS data and can record videos continuously in a loop. This model supports a microSD card of up to 1 TB and gets a Sony Starvis camera sensor with HDR capability.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H520DC - 18,499

The VREC-H520DC is also a premium offering with a bigger 7.6 cm IPS display, 2K recording capability, a microSD slot that supports 512 GB of storage, loop recording and ADAS alerts.

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H320SC - 11,399

The VREC-H320SC is a mid-range model with a 7.6 cm IPS display and full HD recording capability. The VREC-H120SC is a compact dashcam recording in 1296p and supporting 128 GB of external storage. This camera gets audio ADAS alerts and dual channel input slots. This one also supports up to 512 gigabytes of microSD storage expansion.

Also Read : Driving car without helmet, UP man slapped with 1,000 fine by Noida Police

Pioneer dashcam VREC-H120SC - 5,399

The VREC-H120SC is the most basic and affordable variant in the lineup starting at just 5,399. It gets only the most important features like 1.5k video recording and a 120-degree camera field of view instead of the 139 degrees offered on the rest of the variants. This model only supports up to 128 gigabytes of a single microSD card.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2024, 21:22 PM IST
TAGS: dashcam safety pioneer

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.