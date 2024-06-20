Aprilia delivers 51 RS457s in single day, opens first Motoplex in Delhi

Aprilia has delivered 51 units of the RS457 in Delhi. The event happened at Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd's new Motoplex dealership that was opened in Delhi. The dealership is called Bhawani Auto and is the first Motoplex dealership in Delhi. The new dealership will deliver a premium experience to the customers, it will sell the complete range of the Aprilia portfolio, select Moto Guzzi portfolio, as well as the Vespa scooters.

The dealership will sell four Aprilia motorcycles - RS457, RSV4 Factory, RS660, Tuono 660 and Tuareg 660. Moto Guzzi's portfolio will include V7 Stone, V85 TT, V85 Strada and V85 TT Travel. Besides these motorcycles, there would also be ZX, VXL, and SXL scooters from Vespa and Aprilia SR and Aprilia SXR.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.25 Lakhs Compare Aprilia RS 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 13.39 Lakhs Compare Aprilia Tuareg 660 659 cc 659 cc 19.2 kmpl 19.2 kmpl ₹ 18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia Tuono 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 13.09 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia RSV4 1099 cc 1099 cc 15.4 kmpl 15.4 kmpl ₹ 23.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia SXR 160 160.0 cc 160.0 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at ₹17.44 lakh

Not only this, but there would also be an after-sales service and spare parts for the vehicles that will be sold through the Motoplex dealership. Mr. Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business (ICE), Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first Motoplex showroom in the capital city and embark on a journey revolutionizing the motorcycle and scooter ownership experience for our clients. Delhi has always been a key market for us given the consumers’ enthusiasm for premium brands and desires for stylish and high-performance two-wheelers. Bhawani Auto is the first Motoplex dealership in Delhi and very soon we will be announcing other Motoplex launches in the northern part of the country. The fact that we are conducting 51 deliveries of the much-awaited Aprilia RS457 in a single day is a great indication of the consumer demand and the bright future that awaits us. I would like to assure customers of an unparalleled after-sales and service experience for all our brands – Vespa, Aprilia, and, Moto Guzzi through industry-first offerings as well as well-stocked original spare parts. I also extend my congratulations to the proud owners of the all-new Aprilia RS457 and wish them safe and high-performance thrilling rides as they explore the city and more."

First Published Date: