Petrol sales surge 6.4% in June; diesel sees a 1.2% demand uptick

Petrol and diesel demand in India witnessed a surge in June 2025. According to provisional data provided by the petroleum and natural gas ministry, petrol sales in India increased by 6.4 per cent in June on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while diesel sales too went up by 1.2 per cent.

The ministry data also revealed that summer holidays have boosted petrol sales across the country, as many people hit the road to reach different destinations during the summer holidays. On the other hand, demand for diesel remained not so great owing to the early monsoon. However, the April-June quarter has shown overall positive growth in fuel consumption across various sectors in the country.

For the April-June quarter this year, petrol sales registered a 6.9 per cent growth as compared to the same period a year ago, while diesel sales went up by 2.5 per cent during the first quarter of this fiscal, as compared to the same quarter of last financial year. Petrol demand in the country is propelled by the passenger vehicle segment. However, the gradual growth of cleaner fuels such as CNG and electric propulsion systems has been impacting the growth of petrol. Along with that, the high price of petrol is another reason behind the sluggish demand for this fuel.

On the other hand, the majority of the demand for diesel comes from the transportation sector. The early arrival of the monsoon has impacted the demand in this segment a bit.

Earlier in June, sales data of three state-owned fuel retailers that control about 90 per cent of the market in the country revealed that petrol demand slowed by 2.3 per cent to 1.4 million tonnes in the first half of last month. Diesel witnessed a 4.8 per cent decline in consumption at 3.26 million tonnes between June 1 and June 15. The fuel retailers blamed the early onset of monsoon for this demand slump.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: