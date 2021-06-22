Home > Auto > News > Petrol and diesel prices hiked again, Patna braces for petrol at 100

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked for the first time this week. Oil companies have hiked the price of these fuel by 28 paise and 29 paise per litre respectively.

This is the 28th fuel price hike in 50 days since oil companies began revising the price upwards from May 4. Since then, price of both petrol and diesel has gone up by more than 7 per litre across the country.

Due to the recent spate in fuel price hikes, petrol price has already crossed 100 per litre in eight states, which includes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Petrol price in Patna is now closing in towards the Rs-100-per-litre mark. On Tuesday, Patna saw the price of a litre of petrol go up to 99.55, while diesel price is at 93.56 per litre.

Petrol now costs more than 100 per litre in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru among key metro cities. Last week, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had joined the list of cities where petrol breached the three figure mark.

Among other cities, petrol price in Mumbai has now reached 103.63 per litre, while diesel will cost 95.72 per litre. Petrol price in Delhi is still some time away to follow other cities where it costs more than 100 per litre. In Delhi, it costs 97.5, while diesel is still comparably affordable at 88.23 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol will now cost 98.65 per litre and diesel price has been increased to 92.83 per litre. In Kolkata, fuel prices are one of the lowest among the metros. Petrol price in Kolkata today has gone up to 97.38 per litre, while diesel will cost 91.08 per litre.

Petrol remains costliest in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where it can be bought for 108.67 per litre. Diesel too costs the most here, priced at 101.4. Sri Ganganagar is the only place in India where prices of both fuel have crossed the three-figure mark.

