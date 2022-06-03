HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol Price In Pakistan Hiked Again, Protests Hit Petrol Pumps

Petrol price in Pakistan hiked again, protests hit petrol pumps

Petrol price in Pakistan, after the fresh hikes, now stand at PKR 209.86 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs PKR 204.15. On May 27, the hike was similar which had propelled the rates to nearly PKR 180 per litre.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 02:11 PM
People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi as the country increased prices by 17 percent on Friday. (REUTERS)
People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi as the country increased prices by 17 percent on Friday. (REUTERS)
People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi as the country increased prices by 17 percent on Friday. (REUTERS)
People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi as the country increased prices by 17 percent on Friday.

Protests have broken out on the streets of Pakistan after the government increased fuel prices by 17 percent in the second straight hike within a week. The increase in petrol prices saw people taking to the streets targeting petrol pumps in cities like Karachi in anger. In an effort to honour a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Shehbaz-led government decided to remove fuel subsidies further which increased petrol prices by another PKR 30 per litre (approximately 11.50).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Petrol price in Pakistan, after the fresh hikes, now stand at PKR 209.86 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs PKR 204.15. On May 27, the hike was similar which had propelled the rates to nearly PKR 180 per litre.

Protests over the latest fuel price hike in Pakistan was reported from Karachi, where a petrol pump near Purani Sabzi Mandi in Central District was vandalised. Protests were also reported from other areas like Nagan Chowrangi and Larkana. Angry citizens reportedly set fire to tires at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana.

The recent hikes in petrol and diesel prices is the Pakistani government's attempt to resume getting funds from the International Monetary Fund. As protests hit the streets, Pakistani PM tried to mitigate the impact of fuel price hike by launching a new relief package of PKR 28 billion per month.

Earlier in February this year, the former Imran Khan-led government had announced relief measures to reduce fuel prices amid pressure from Opposition parties. He had reduced fuel prices by 10 litre. The decision to increase subsidy on fuel has added pressure to the economy already facing cash crunch, according to the current government.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 02:11 PM IST
TAGS: petrol petrol price diesel diesel price fuel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Beware of modified e-bikes in Maharashtra, govt warns of strict action
Beware of modified e-bikes in Maharashtra, govt warns of strict action
How to book the latest Hyundai Venue model online
How to book the latest Hyundai Venue model online
Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV worth ₹2.45 crore
Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV worth 2.45 crore
Ducati Urban Motard India launch just around the corner: What to expect
Ducati Urban Motard India launch just around the corner: What to expect
Petrol price in Pakistan hiked again, protests hit petrol pumps
Petrol price in Pakistan hiked again, protests hit petrol pumps

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city