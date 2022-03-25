Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third time in four days. Check new rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the third time in four days. The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday after two consecutive hikes earlier this week.

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked once again after a day's respite on Thursday. The oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel across the country by 80 paise per litre. This is the third fuel price hike this week after a hiatus of nearly five months. The latest series of petrol, diesel price hikes, which have drawn protests, began on Tuesday earlier this week.

The latest fuel price hike has taken the petrol price in Delhi today to ₹97.81 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi today has been revised to ₹89.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price has been increased by 84 paise. It will now cost ₹112.51 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai has been hiked by 85 paise, taking it up to ₹96.70 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata today has gone up to ₹106.34 per litre after a similar hike, while diesel price in the city has now been revised to ₹91.42 a litre. In Chennai, petrol price today stands at ₹103.67 per litre after a 76 paise per litre hike, while diesel price has reached ₹93.71 per litre.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹1 per kilogram. The hike took the price of CNG up to ₹59.01 per kg in Delhi.

The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017. With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹2.40 per litre.

Earlier this week, oil companies ended a record 137-day hiatus in rate revision with an 80 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. The fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 before the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, started. The revision if petrol and diesel prices has resumed, as expected, soon after assembly elections ended on March 10.

