Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the fourth time in less than 2 weeks. Here's how much they cost now?

Petrol and diesel prices have again gone up on Monday, marking the fourth price hike in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in the global crude oil markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The latest hike has increased the pricing of petrol and diesel by about ₹3 per litre. With this, skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel have been adding more burden on consumers and transport operators across the country.

The latest hike has increased the pricing of petrol and diesel by nearly ₹ 3 per litre, shooting up the costs for the fuels by nearly ₹ 8 per litre in less than four weeks.

Following the latest hike, petrol price in Delhi has crossed the ₹100 mark, rising by ₹2.61 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by ₹2.71 to ₹95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by ₹2.87 to ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by ₹2.80 to ₹99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by ₹2.72 and is now priced at ₹111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by ₹2.81 to ₹97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by ₹2.46 to ₹107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by ₹2.57 to ₹99.55 per litre.

Petrol & diesel prices in metro cities across India City Petrol price ( ₹ / litre) Diesel price ( ₹ / litre) Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82

The latest price revision for petrol and diesel comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre each, breaking a freeze of about four years. This was followed by another price hike on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks. The total price hike for petrol and diesel in less than four weeks has taken the costs of petrol and diesel by nearly ₹8 per litre.

Meanwhile, CNG prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by ₹1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs ₹81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators.

The repeated fuel price hikes come amid sustained pressure on oil marketing companies due to elevated global crude oil prices, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and concerns over supply disruptions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

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