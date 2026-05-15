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Cars & Bikes Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 3/litre; Cng Rates Also Increased In Delhi And Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 3/litre; CNG rates also increased in Delhi and Mumbai

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 15 May 2026, 15:32 pm
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  • Fuel prices across India have increased as global crude oil costs surge, pushing petrol and diesel rates sharply higher.

Petrol crosses ₹97/litre in Delhi after latest hike. (AFP)
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Petrol and diesel prices across India have been increased by 3 per litre each from Friday, while CNG prices in Delhi and Mumbai have gone up by 2 per kg. In Delhi, petrol now costs 97.77 per litre and diesel 90.67 per litre, while CNG has risen to 79.09 per kg.

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Mumbai now sees petrol priced at 106.68 per litre and diesel at 93.14 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs 108.74 per litre and diesel 95.13 per litre. Chennai has recorded petrol prices of 103.67 per litre and diesel prices of 95.25 per litre. Fuel prices continue to differ across states because of local taxes.

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Crude oil spike triggers increase

The latest revision comes after a sharp rise in global crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. Industry sources said oil prices have climbed more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and the resulting disruption of energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

State-run fuel retailers had so far absorbed part of the higher crude oil costs instead of fully passing them on to consumers. However, industry estimates suggest oil companies are still losing around 11 per litre on petrol and 39 per litre on diesel despite the latest increase.

Private retailers had already revised prices earlier this year. Nayara Energy raised petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 in March, while Shell increased petrol prices by 7.41 and diesel by 25 per litre from April 1.

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Industry reaction

Industry sources said the latest increase appears calibrated to reduce pressure on oil marketing companies without causing a major inflation shock. However, economists expect higher fuel prices to raise transport and logistics costs across sectors.

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.48 per cent in April 2026 from 3.40 per cent in March, while wholesale inflation climbed to 8.3 per cent, a 42-month high driven mainly by fuel and energy costs.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings. ICRA Ltd, said the "modest" hike provides limited relief to the oil marketing companies.

"ICRA estimates that at crude price of USD 105-110 per barrel and considering past 10-year average crack spreads of auto fuels, oil marketing companies incur a loss of about 500 crore daily on the sale of auto fuels and domestic LPG, even after factoring the fuel price hike. Accordingly, the oil marketing companies would need to relook at the retail prices in case elevated crude oil prices persist," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 15:32 pm IST
TAGS: fuel prices delhi petrol cng diesel
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