Peek at Farhan Akhtar’s swanky new Mercedes GLS 600, priced at 3.4 Crore

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2025, 15:44 pm
  • Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, a 3.4 crore luxury SUV offering V8 power and bespoke craftsmanship.

Farhan Akhtar GLS 600
A video on social media showed Farhan Akhtar with a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Farhan Akhtar GLS 600
A video on social media showed Farhan Akhtar with a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has added a new luxury ride to his garage, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, one of India’s most premium SUVs. A video circulating on YouTube shows the actor arriving in Bandra in his brand-new Maybach, stepping out from the rear seat. The vehicle, adorned with garlands, hints that Akhtar may have just taken delivery of the SUV from the dealership.

The most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz in India

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 represents the pinnacle of comfort and craftsmanship in the German automaker’s SUV lineup. Sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), it is currently the most expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV available in the country, with a price tag of around 3.4 crore (ex-showroom).

Its design stands out with signature Maybach-specific touches such as the bold chrome-finished front grille, chrome accents along the B-pillars, and the iconic Maybach emblem on the D-pillar. These subtle elements distinguish it from the standard GLS, emphasising exclusivity and luxury.

A feature-packed luxury SUV

Inside, the GLS600 is designed for opulent comfort and advanced technology. Key features include:

  • Burmester surround sound system for immersive audio
  • MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System
  • Multibeam LED headlamps with high-beam assist
  • Acoustic Comfort package for enhanced cabin insulation
  • Advanced parking system and redesigned steering controls

Mercedes-Benz also allows customers to personalise their Maybach with Manufaktur custom options for paint, upholstery, and alloy wheels, ensuring each SUV is uniquely tailored to its owner.

Powerful and smooth performance

Powering the GLS600 is a 4.0-litre V8 engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 557 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, while the hybrid system adds an extra 22 bhp and 250 Nm when needed. The power is delivered through a 9-speed automatic gearbox and the brand’s signature 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, offering a blend of performance and effortless refinement.

A star among stars

With its unmatched comfort, commanding road presence, and cutting-edge technology, the Maybach GLS600 has found fans among several Indian celebrities, such as Shahid Kapoor, who bought the Night Edition of the SUV, Ranveer Singh, and now Farhan Akhtar is the latest in this elite circle of luxury car owners.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2025, 15:44 pm IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

