PB Wheels expands beyond insurance into wider car ownership services

PB Fintech Group, the parent company of Policybazaar, is expanding PB Wheels as a broader vehicle ownership support platform for motorists in India. Previously focused on insurance-linked car care and claims support, PB Wheels now brings servicing, maintenance, compliance tracking and roadside convenience tools under one digital interface.

One platform for multiple needs

Users can check vehicle details, schedule servicing, manage insurance policies, monitor FASTag balances, track Pollution Under Control (PUC) validity and review pending traffic challans on the platform. PB Wheels said it is already operational in more than 185 cities across India.

The company states that customers can book services digitally, with pickup and drop-off options available in select locations. Real-time service updates and transparent upfront pricing are also part of the offering.

Also Read : Gadkari flags poor planning, weak accountability behind infra delays; calls for stricter quality checks

Claims and maintenance network

According to the company, PB Wheels has helped process over 20,000 insurance claims worth ₹30 crore in recent years. It says the business model is designed to improve turnaround times while supporting customers through repair and maintenance needs. Servicing and repair work is handled through a network of multi-brand garages using trained technicians and genuine parts.

Commenting on the development, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said: “Insurance is often where the relationship with the customer begins, but vehicle ownership goes far beyond that. With PB Wheels, we are building a single, dependable platform that brings together everything a vehicle owner needs, from servicing and maintenance to compliance and on-road safety. Our goal is to make managing a vehicle as simple, transparent, and hassle-free as possible, while also enabling better outcomes for customers and insurers alike through timely upkeep and proactive care."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: