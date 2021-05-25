As a good news for 'Fast & Furious' fans in the US, Paul Walker's (Brian O'Conner in the movie) bright orange 1994 Toyota Supra that featured in the series, is up for sale at the Barrett-Jackson market place. The Supra featured in 'The Fast and the Furious' movie in 2001 and '2 Fast 2 Furious' in 2003.

The winner of the auction will also get a comprehensive documentation that includes a certificate of authenticity. The exterior of the Supra has been finished in Candy Orange pearl paint from a Lamborghini Diablo. It sports the iconic 'Nuclear Gladiator' graphics down the sides. Other visual elements include a Bomex body kit, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels.

The interior of the vehicle, which is mostly black, is equally appealing as a lot of interior shots were also taken for the movie; and everything remains intact. It has been equipped with aftermarket gauges, steering wheel, blue seats, and head unit.

In terms of mechanicals, there are no modifications. Under the hood, there is a renowned 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine which sends its power to the rear wheels though a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The car was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo in California for the first movie and it was brought back and modified by the original builder for its role in the sequel. It was later returned to original form with the resplendent Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and famed Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motif along the side.

Auction for the 1994 Toyota Supra will take place from June 17-19, however, currently there are no estimates about how much will the vehicle sell for.