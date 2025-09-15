PVs dip as dispatches recalibrate, 2W and 3W rise in August 2025: SIAM

August 2025 had a mixed bag for the Indian auto industry. Domestic sales, according to SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), told a story of contrasts. While two-wheelers and three-wheelers sustained their growth streak, passenger vehicles suffered a slowdown. Yet exports across all segments provided a bright counterpoint, hinting at the sector’s resilience on global markets.

The slowdown was most visible in Utility Vehicles, which fell 10.5 per cent to 1,79,588 units. Passenger Cars were down 6.9 per cent to 90,466 units, while Vans registered a smaller dip of 1.8 per cent.

Passenger Vehicles: Domestic lull, export lift

The passenger vehicle segment saw a modest decline in domestic sales last month, clocking 3,21,840 units, down 8.8 per cent from 3,52,921 units in August 2024. Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, explained, “The performance of passenger vehicles was primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by passenger vehicle manufacturers."

Exports, however, painted a different story. Passenger vehicle shipments surged 24.6 per cent to 82,246 units, powered by 24 per cent growth in Passenger Cars and 25.5 per cent in Utility Vehicles. Cumulatively, from April to August 2025-26, domestic PV sales declined 2.3 per cent, but exports jumped 14.7 per cent, underscoring strong international demand. Menon noted, “The global appetite for Indian-made vehicles is expanding, reflecting both quality and competitive pricing."

Two-Wheelers: Scooters zoom ahead

The two-wheeler segment showed healthy domestic momentum, selling 18,33,921 units, a 7.1 per cent increase over last August. Scooters led the charge, with sales up 12.7 per cent to 6,83,397 units, followed by motorcycles growing 4.3 per cent to 11,06,638 units. Mopeds recorded a marginal fall of 1.5 per cent, with sales at 43,886 units.

Production followed suit, up 10 per cent to 22,11,424 units, while exports moved up 27.6 per cent, dominated by motorcycles at 28.3 per cent increase. Mopeds dominated headlines with a whopping 1420 per cent leap, due to rising global demand for smaller, affordable mobility options.

Three-Wheelers: Riding High

Three-wheelers emerged as the star for August 2025. Domestic sales hit a record 75,759 units, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year. Passenger carriers grew 8.8 per cent, goods carriers soared 15.6 per cent, and e-carts boomed 362.9 per cent. The only segment facing a steep challenge was e-rickshaws, which fell 49.4 per cent, indicating a market correction after earlier growth. Exports for the segment climbed 48.1 per cent to 42,765 units, highlighting rising overseas demand.

Looking Ahead: Cautious Optimism

The sector is optimistic but measured. Menon pointed to a key policy development, stating, “The landmark decision of the Government of India to reduce the GST rates on vehicles will go a long way in enabling broader access to mobility and inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector in the upcoming festive season."

With domestic growth uneven but global demand strong, the industry seems poised for a dynamic second half of the year, where policy support, festive demand, and export opportunities could define the narrative.

