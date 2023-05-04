HT Auto
Home Auto News Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Dip Marginally In April: Fada

Passenger vehicle retail sales dip marginally in April: FADA

By: PTI
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 11:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Passenger vehicle retail sales in India declined by 1 per cent last month as buyers preponed purchases to March in order to avoid enhanced prices on account of stricter emission norms kicking in from April 1, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Thursday. The passenger vehicle retail sales declined to 2,82,674 units last month as compared with 2,86,539 units in April 2022.

FADA said the drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March.
FADA said the drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March.
FADA said the drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March.
FADA said the drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March.

"The passenger vehicle segment, which achieved record sales in FY23, slowed down in April... This was primarily due to last year's high base and the OBD 2A norms, which led to vehicle price increases and advanced purchases in March," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.

Two-wheeler registrations declined by 7 per cent to 12,29,911 units in April as against 13,26,773 units in the year-ago period.

The drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March, Singhania said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Model mix availability, rural sentiment and demand in the two-wheeler motorcycle segment remain weak, he added.

"The rural economy has yet to show significant progress. Compared to the pre-Covid April 2019, two-wheeler sales are still down by 19 per cent," Singhania noted.

Also Read : Mahindra sells one lakh XUV700 SUVs within two years of its launch.

Three-wheeler retail sales stood at 70,928 units last month, up 57 per cent as compared with 45,114 units in April 2022.

Similarly, commercial vehicle registrations were up 2 per cent to 85,587 units in April from 83,987 units in the year-ago period.

Tractors' retail sales also witnessed an increase of 1 per cent to 55,835 units last month as against April 2022.

Retail sales across categories declined by 4 per cent to 17,24,935 units last month as against 17,97,432 units in April 2022.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: FADA car sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city