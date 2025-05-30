Pankaj Tripathi named Hyundai Motor India's new brand ambassador

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the appointment of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. The move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its connection with Indian consumers by associating with personalities who reflect its core values.

Tripathi, known for his versatile performances and grounded screen presence, is expected to represent the brand’s image of trust, authenticity, and broad appeal across India’s diverse population.

Tripathi expressed his thoughts on the association, noting that his first car was a Hyundai and that he shares a personal connection with the brand. “As someone who values simplicity and sincerity, I see a natural alignment with Hyundai’s approach," he said.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai i20 becomes India's most affordable CVT hatchback with latest updates

The actor’s addition comes as Hyundai continues to build on its brand identity in India, aiming to resonate more deeply with consumers not just through products, but through shared values and stories. Tripathi joins a roster of other well-known figures who have previously represented the company.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of HMIL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi to the Hyundai family. His relatable persona and talent align well with our brand philosophy and vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’."

Prior to Tripathi, Hyundai had associated Shah Rukh Khan, the well-known Indian actor, with the brand since 1998. While it is not clear yet if Pankaj Tripathi will be replacing Shah Rukh or there will be specific campaigns featuring Tripathi, the partnership is expected to influence Hyundai’s marketing efforts across various platforms in the coming months..

Also Read : Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030

Hyundai celebrates 29 years in India

At its 29th anniversary, Hyundai also announced that it has sold over 12.7 million units since its inception in the Indian market. This figure includes over 3.7 million units that were exported in more than 150 countries. With this figure, Hyundai has become the highest exporter since its inception. The brand is currently preparing to commence operations at its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in Q4 of calendar year 2025. The company recently allocated ₹1,500 crore towards the revamp and modernisation of its Chennai manufacturing facility.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: