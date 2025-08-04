Panel on satellite-based toll collection system urges deliberation over security and privacy

A high-level committee set up to look at ways to roll out the satellite-based highway toll collection system across India has recommended further deliberations over security and privacy considerations. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Rajya Sabha that it is decided to proceed with corridor or stretch-based projects for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) FASTag system (AFS)-based barrierless free flow tolling.

Currently, the satellite-based user fee collection system is not operational anywhere on national highways (NHs), PTI has quoted Gadkari as saying. However, the government has been planning to implement this system with an aim to bring more transparency to the toll collection system on the national highways and national expressways across India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Baojun 510 1998 cc 1998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.54 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan STO 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.99 Cr Compare View Offers

Also, this will make the travel through the toll plazas faster than the current FASTag-based system, as the government has been claiming. To increase the efficiency of the tolling operation and in order to ensure seamless and free-flow movement of vehicles along national highways without physical fee (toll) plazas, Gadkari said the government has decided to implement barrier-free Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC). "The Apex Committee and High-Level Empowered Committee, consisting of experts from industry and academia, in view of security and privacy considerations, and overall operational control, have recommended further deliberations for the satellite-based user fee collection system," Gadkari reportedly said, speaking about the new system.

The system with available technology at selected sections of national highways has an added facility along with FASTag, where the user fee shall be charged from the vehicle users without having to stop, slow down or stay in a given fee plaza lane. The minister also stated that a Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement the barrier-less tolling system has been invited/finalised.

MoRTH to launch the FASTag annual pass

Meanwhile, the government is ready to roll out the FASTag annual pass in a few days across India, which users can purchase directly from the NHAI or MoRTH portal or the Rajmargyatra application at a cost of ₹3,000. This annual pass will be valid for one year from the date of purchase or 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first. The annual pass will be available for purchase from August 15, and it is claimed to reduce travel costs for users. However, this will be available only for private passenger vehicle users.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: