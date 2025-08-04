HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Panel On Satellite Based Toll Collection System Urges Deliberation Over Security And Privacy

Panel on satellite-based toll collection system urges deliberation over security and privacy

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2025, 08:14 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

MoRTH is assessing the security and privacy concerns before moving ahead with the implementation of a satellite-based toll collection system across India.

FASTag Toll Plaza
MoRTH is assessing the security and privacy concerns before moving ahead with the implementation of a satellite-based toll collection system across India.
FASTag Toll Plaza
MoRTH is assessing the security and privacy concerns before moving ahead with the implementation of a satellite-based toll collection system across India.
Get Launch Updates on
VinFast VF e34 arrow icon
Notify me

A high-level committee set up to look at ways to roll out the satellite-based highway toll collection system across India has recommended further deliberations over security and privacy considerations. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Rajya Sabha that it is decided to proceed with corridor or stretch-based projects for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) FASTag system (AFS)-based barrierless free flow tolling.

Currently, the satellite-based user fee collection system is not operational anywhere on national highways (NHs), PTI has quoted Gadkari as saying. However, the government has been planning to implement this system with an aim to bring more transparency to the toll collection system on the national highways and national expressways across India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Vinfast Vf E34 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF e34
BatteryCapacity Icon41.9 kWh Range Icon318 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.54 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also, this will make the travel through the toll plazas faster than the current FASTag-based system, as the government has been claiming. To increase the efficiency of the tolling operation and in order to ensure seamless and free-flow movement of vehicles along national highways without physical fee (toll) plazas, Gadkari said the government has decided to implement barrier-free Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC). "The Apex Committee and High-Level Empowered Committee, consisting of experts from industry and academia, in view of security and privacy considerations, and overall operational control, have recommended further deliberations for the satellite-based user fee collection system," Gadkari reportedly said, speaking about the new system.

The system with available technology at selected sections of national highways has an added facility along with FASTag, where the user fee shall be charged from the vehicle users without having to stop, slow down or stay in a given fee plaza lane. The minister also stated that a Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement the barrier-less tolling system has been invited/finalised.

MoRTH to launch the FASTag annual pass

Meanwhile, the government is ready to roll out the FASTag annual pass in a few days across India, which users can purchase directly from the NHAI or MoRTH portal or the Rajmargyatra application at a cost of 3,000. This annual pass will be valid for one year from the date of purchase or 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first. The annual pass will be available for purchase from August 15, and it is claimed to reduce travel costs for users. However, this will be available only for private passenger vehicle users.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2025, 08:14 am IST
TAGS: FASTag national highway MoRTH

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.