Home Auto News Pakistan Again Hit By Petrol Shortage; Long Queues At Filing Stations

Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations

As petrol shortage once again hits Pakistan, long queues of automobiles and motorcycles were witnessed at filling stations in the city of Islamabad and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Supplies of motor fuel have been reduced due to reduced supplies by oil marketing companies, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to petrol dealers, companies cut down supplies of petroleum products to the province over long delays in the issuance of letters of credit by private banks for imports. Most petrol pumps in the city were closed but the filling stations owned by the Pakistan State Oil, continued sales, thus attracting large crowds of motorists rushing to get fuel before the stock goes out.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only

A motorcyclist, Sharif Khan reported the closure of most filling stations on GT Road, Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road. "I had to wait for around half an hour to fuel up at a GT Road petrol pump," he was quoted by Dawn newspaper. At least 20 more vehicles lined up there.

The motorcyclist said the wait at a filling station in the Faqirabad area lasted around 50 minutes. Large-scale closure of petrol pumps was reported in the Mansehra district due to petrol shortage. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CNG administration on December 31 closed all CNG stations in the provincial capital for a month to ensure the supply of natural gas to domestic consumers.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the home and tribal affairs department and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, according to the deputy commissioner, Dawn newspaper reported.

Chairman of a petrol association claimed that the one-month closure of CNG stations increased vehicles' petrol demand as they had previously used compressed gas. He also said that oil companies had reduced supplies to the province causing the closure of several filling stations and shortages of petroleum products.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: petrol motor fuel
