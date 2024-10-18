Paint Protection Films vs Ceramic coating: Which one should you get?

When buying a brand-new car there are a lot of people who want to keep it just the way it was when it first rolled out of the showroom floor. However, with harsh Indian driving conditions, this becomes a very big task. In order to combat this people look for the protection of the bodywork and paint.

To protect new cars in tough Indian conditions, owners can choose between paint protection films (PPF) and ceramic coatings. PPF helps in shielding ag

When looking to protect the body and paint of the car from scratches a detailing garage often suggests the application of paint protection films or a ceramic coating. But what are the advantages of these options and which one should you be going for is a big dilemma. We'll be breaking down the pros and cons of each option for you below.

Paint Protection Film

Paint protection film or PPF is a clear, thick and durable film applied to the car's bodywork. It is typically installed to cover the entire car in order to prevent minor scratches.

The advantages of PPF include protection of the car's paint from rock chips, minor scratches and road debris. There are some films which also come with a self-healing feature allowing the scratches to repair or heal themselves when exposed to heat. PPFs also protect a car's paint from fading caused by the sun's UV rays and are useful, especially for areas prone to damage, like the front end or wheel arches.

However, there are some drawbacks to this method as well. For instance, a PPF is generally more expensive than a ceramic coating and if not installed perfectly, the edges of the film can also be noticeable. Lower-quality PPFs may get yellow with age, especially being visible on lighter-coloured cars.

A PPF is best for cars that are frequently exposed to harsh driving conditions, gravel roads or highways. Owners looking for maximum physical protection, especially against chips and scratches can opt for a paint protection film if it fits the budget.

Also Read : Crossbeats DC03 dashcam with ADAS features and 4K recording launched at ₹9,999

Ceramic Coatings

A Ceramic coating as the name suggests is a kind of liquid polymer applied to the car's surface, forming a chemical bond over the clear coat of the paint. It offers a hydrophobicity allowing water to roll off the surface, a high gloss finish and forms a slim protective layer over the clear coat which protects the car's finish from acidic rain, bird droppings, etc.

There are several advantages of getting a Ceramic coating. It provides a deep, glass-like surface finish that makes the car look spanking new no matter what the age. The coating also adds hydrophobic properties meaning water, dirt and grime slide off automatically or with a tiny bit of water, making the car much easier to clean. A Ceramic coating just like a PPF also offers UV protection from the sun and prevents oxidation and paint fade up to an extent as well depending on the quality of your ceramic. This coating usually lasts for years if maintained properly (upto 5 years), thereby eliminating the need for waxing.

However, there are also a few cons to this method. While it protects against minor scratches, it won't prevent rock chips or major scratches. Although it costs up to 5 times cheaper than a PPF, a high-grade professional ceramic coating can still be costly. It is an option best for cars which are driven with care and in less off-road environments.

Also Read : Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP

Which one is better for you?

If protection is your priority, especially against rock chips, scratches and road debris, PPF is the better choice. But if you're looking for shine, ease of maintenance and some UV protection but don't require full-on physical protection, then a Ceramic coating offers a more affordable solution.

For many mid-range car owners, a combination of both may be ideal. This means applying PPF to the high-impact areas (like the bumpers and hood) and a ceramic coating on the rest of the car for added shine and ease of cleaning.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: