Pace demon, Mohammed Siraj brings home a Range Rover SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Aug 2024, 13:30 PM
The Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj announced the purchase by posting images with his family and the new ride over social media

Famous Indian bowler, Mohammed Siraj recently publicised images of his new ride over social media. In the images, he is seen posing against his newly bought Range Rover solo in one and with his family in another.

Mohammed Siraj's Range Rover is in the ‘Santorini Black’ paint option. Land Rover's Range Rover comes in two engine options — the Autobiography LWB (Long-Wheel Base) with 3.0-litre petrol engine and a HSE LWB mated to a 3.0-litre diesel engine.

In his post, Siraj mentions “Have no limits on your dreams, as they push you to work harder and strive for more."

“It’s the effort you put in with consistency that will take you forward. Grateful to the Almighty for his blessings and for making me capable of buying this dream car from @landroverpridemotors for my family," he adds.

Range Rover: Features

The Range Rover by Land Rover comes at a high price tag which it justifies by the pile of features it has to offer. The SUV is famous for it AWD (All-Wheel Drive) capabilities, with various terrain modes which adjust the suspension, throttle response and differentials according to information from the wheels and other sensors.

The SUV gets a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, four-zone climate control, soft door close, keyless entry, ClearSight interior rear-view mirror, a domestic plug socket and a powered gesture tailgate.

Moreover the SUV gets 24-way heated and cooled, hot stone massage electric front seats with executive class comfort rear seats and a Meridian signature sound system. Trailer stability assist, electrical towing preparation, adaptive off-road cruise control, low traction launch and electronic air suspension are just a few of them.

Range Rover: Performance

Depending upon the engine option chosen, the Range Rover makes 346 bhp and 700 Nm torque with the diesel motor and 393 bhp and 550 bhp in with the petrol powertrain. The diesel does a claimed 0-100 in 6.3 seconds but Land Rover claims a quicker 5.9 second time for the petrol engine. The engine is mated to an 8-speed transmission with a high and low speed transfer case.

