Overage vehicles won't get petrol or diesel in Delhi from this date

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2025, 13:20 PM
Petrol pump
Petrol pump
Petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years won't be able to refuel at fuel pumps in Delhi.

Overage petrol or diesel vehicles in Delhi will not be able to refuel from fuel pumps in Delhi after March 31. In a move aimed at combating air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced that from April 1, fuel pumps in the city will not sell petrol and diesel to overage vehicles. This means, the owners of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will not be able to purchase fuel in fuel pumps in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this decision after a high-level meeting with the government officials. He stated that fuel pumps in the national capital would be equipped with devices to identify overage vehicles and restrict selling fuel to them. This move comes in an attempt to curb vehicular emissions and put a check on air pollution in Delhi, which has remained a persistent challenge for the city's residents and government. The minister further said that the Delhi government would inform the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas about the decision and the ministry would, in turn, notify the fuel pump owners.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2025, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel

