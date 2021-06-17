Over 48,000 vehicles penalized for flouting speed limits in Delhi

Overspeeding in Delhi has begun to cost vehicles dearly as the Delhi Traffic Police has started crackdown for violating the new speed limits set from June 8. Over 48,000 vehicles were fined within the last week for for flouting the new rules.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that a total of 48,412 challans have been served between June 7 and June 13.

The new traffic rules in Delhi kicked in last week, revising the speed limit for all vehicles. The top speed in the city was fixed at 60-70 kmph for cars and two-wheelers passing through important stretches like national highways, Ring Road and IGI Airport. The top speed around residential areas, markets and on service roads was capped at 30 kmph.

Delhi Traffic Police use two ways to issue the challans to those violating the speed limit. The over-speed violation detector (OSVD) system uses camera placed on a particular road, which detects and validates the speed of a vehicle. The data gathered from the database is flashed to the violators after taking their numbers. The traffic police also uses a tripod interceptor camera where a camera fixed atop a tripod which detects the speed of a vehicle. These vehicles are stopped at barricades which are set up at a distance from the camera placement and e-challans are issued manually.

Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (traffic), said, "The challans for a private and commercial vehicle of the same segment have been brought under the same category. We are issuing electronic challans to the offenders via the OSVD system. The speed limit for the two-wheelers has also been fixed. There were some variations in the speed limit at some stretches which have been corrected."

Earlier, the speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was capped at 70 kmph. The new speed limit does not allow two-wheelers to exceed 60 kmph on any roads in Delhi, while on some roads it is 50 kmph.

This is the first major revision in speed limits on the roads of the national capital since 2011. There was also a small revision in speed limits on a few roads in 2017 and 2019 as well.