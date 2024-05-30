Overspeeding and loud music: What led to the Audi hit-and-run accident in Noida

Overspeeding and loud music while driving possibly led to the fatal road accident in Noida in which a 63-year-old person lost his life when a Audi A4 sedan hit him in Sector 53 on Sunday (May 26). Police has arrested two accused, both aged under 30 years, who were inside the car when the accident took place. They admitted that the driver lost control of the sedan which was driven at a high speed. The incident took place soon after a Porsche Taycan hit-and-run case in Pune where the overspeeding sports car killed two people on May 19.

The accused in the Noida hit-and-run case involving the Audi A4 sedan were arrested by Noida Police on Wednesday. The vehicle, registered in Haryana, has been impounded. The duo was identified as Luv Kumar and Prince Kumar from Delhi. According to police, Luv Kumar was driving the car when the accident happened. During questioning, both accused admitted that they lost the control of the sedan which led to the accident.

Noida Police said that Prince Kumar urged Luv Kumar to go fast. Both were listening to loud music during the joyride. "Luv told police during interrogation that they had come for a drive from Delhi to Noida and he was driving the car while Prince was sitting next to him. Songs were playing out loudly in the car and Prince was instigating him to drive the car at high speed," a police official told news agency PTI. Luv Kumar lost the control of the car near Sector 53 and hit the victim at high speed. The person was flung in air on impact before falling on the windshield of the vehicle. The Audi car has dents on the bonnet due to the impact and a damaged windshield.

The accused face case for negligent driving, causing death due to negligence and other sections under the Indian Penal Code.

Overspeeding is one of the biggest killers on Indian roads. Report on road accidents, published by the Centre, says 75 per cent of all the mishaps that took place in 2022 was due to this reason. Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where the Audi hit-and-run case happened, saw 1,176 road accidents last year. 470 people were killed and 858 others were injured.

