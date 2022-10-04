HT Auto
Home Auto News Own A Kia Carens? Your Car Could Be Part Of A Voluntary Recall Over Airbag Issue

Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Kia India will directly start reaching out to the owners of the concerned Carens models to inform about the voluntary recall campaign.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM
Kia Carens 
Kia Carens 
Kia Carens 
Kia Carens 

Kia India on Tuesday informed that it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest offering - Carens - to inspect a potential issue in the air bag control module software. If any error is found during the inspection, the company will fix the issue through a free software upgrade. The automaker will directly start reaching out to the owners of the concerned vehicles so as to inform them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Once informed about the recall, the owners of the affected Carens vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment. The company had launched the model in February this year, with both six- and seven-seat options. The model sources power from a range of powertrain options, which are same as Kia Seltos.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Kia India reports highset ever monthly sales of 25, 857 units)

It gets a 1.4-litre GDI petrol engine that churns out 140 PS of power, and is available with transmission options including a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual unit. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well, which generates 115 PS of power. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Another option is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, which will be available with options like a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 115 PS of maximum power output.

In terms of safety, the Kia range topping Carens variant comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, ESC, ABS and downhill brake control.

The Carens' cabin offers creature comfort features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Bose surround sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, and a sunroof, among others. It also gets front ventilated seats, air purifier, and one-touch tumble down functionality for second row occupant.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally unveiled, is the off-road version of the ADV
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally unveiled, is the off-road version of the ADV
Auto retail sales see 11% rise in September amid festive fervour
Auto retail sales see 11% rise in September amid festive fervour
Tesla Cybertruck shouldn't be used as a boat, warns US government agency
Tesla Cybertruck shouldn't be used as a boat, warns US government agency
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
In pics: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD is a limited edition tribute to the original R8
In pics: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD is a limited edition tribute to the original R8

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city