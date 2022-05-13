Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada

Mercedes is reportedly getting more than 3.2 lakh of its SUVs sold between 2006 and 2012 checked for a suspected fault which could potentially lead to a complete brake failure if not repaired. Although it is believed to be a very minor fault, the impact of it could be extremely dangerous for the driver and passengers in case the affected vehicles are not thoroughly inspected.

The potentially affected vehicles were sold in the US and Canada in the six year time frame mentioned above and includes models such as the 2007-2009 GL320, 2010-2012 GL350, 2007-2012 GL450, 2007-2009 ML320, 2010-2011 ML450, 2006-2007 ML500, 2007-2011 AMG ML63, 2006-2012 R350 and 2008 R550, among others. It is reported that the sleeve that surrounds the brake booster housing may trap moisture and that over a prolonged period, there would be corrosion of the brake booster due to exposure to water. And in case of rusts, the effect of brake force may come down. This means that a driver will have to put more pressure on the brake pedal to get the desired stopping effect and in some cases, may have a situation where the brake fails entirely.

While the parking brake is not affected by this fault, having the brake pedals less than effective is obviously far less than ideal.

The recall and inspection orders from Mercedes to owners of such vehicles is scheduled to start from May 27. The inspection and repairs, if required, will be carried out only at authorized service centers in the two countries. In case corrosion is detected, the repair work may involved removing the corroded part or replacing the brake booster entirely.

First Published Date: