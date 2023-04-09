Over 30,000 vehicles entered this hill station in India in just two days

A total of 30,000 vehicles entered Shimla in Himachal Pradesh during the past two days, as per the data available with the city police. The famous still station is seeing an influx in tourist arrivals as the mercury rises in the plains. The police are expecting that the number of vehicles entering the city will increase by 4,000 to 5,000 in the coming days.

The vehicular inflow capacity through the Victory Tunnel is 20 to 27 vehicles per minute but the number has almost doubled, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla District Police, told ANI. He added that the city's police department is trying to regulate the vehicular traffic so that people do not face problems. "By late evening today we are expecting 4000 to 4500 more vehicles to enter the city we are ready to deal with it," he said.

Shimla police was working on vehicular traffic management during the past two months for the tourist season. Gandhi informed that the traffic plan is working “perfectly" till now. “So far we are working with district resources to regulate traffic, and a proposal for additional force was sent to the police headquarter," he added.

He informed that the core value of the basic plan is being worked so that the city has smooth roads, and traffic is being diverted, for some time to avoid tourists getting stuck in traffic jams for a long time.

Shimla sees a flock of tourists during summer season. As per the data available from the tourism department of the State, during the year 2019, nearly 1,72,00,000 tourists including nearly 4,00,000 foreign tourists visited the state with a jump of nearly five per cent in comparison to the year 2018. Though the arrival decreased due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2022, it has started increasing again.

