Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida

More than 2,300 motorists, including two-wheeler riders, were fined in a single day in Noida and Greater Noida for wrong-lane driving in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police informed PTI. The challans were issued during a checking campaign on Sunday on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three zones of the district, as per an official statement issued by the department.

Some challans were also issued for cases of drunk-driving and against motorists violating traffic rules. Over 40 fines were issued for faulty number plates, 2,361 for wrong-lane driving or riding, 44 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 507 for riding without a helmet, and 32 for seat belt rule violations. Another 128 challans were issued for no-parking violations and 77 for driving without a license.

Also Read : Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for commuters ahead of Urus-e-Mubarak

The campaign was carried out in compliance with Covid-19 norms, the drivers were checked by breath analysers as well as the details of vehicles were checked through e-challan app.

In a separate development, if you are driving on Yamuna Expressway, be sure you keep the speed under check. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency which regulates rules and is responsible for maintenance of the expressway, has reduced the speed limit, which is currently at 100 kmph for light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, from December 15. The decision has been taken as a precautionary step to prevent accidents on this stretch due to fog.

The Yamuna Expressway is one of the busiest road networks connecting cities like Delhi, Noida, Mathura and Agra through the six-lane expressway. The YEIDA says that nearly half of all accidents that take place on Yamuna Expressway are due to over-speeding, which contributes to around 19 per cent of such incidents. During the winter months, the expressway is often engulfed in thick fog leading to pileups more often. Stationery vehicles too contribute to accidents in large numbers on the stretch.

First Published Date: