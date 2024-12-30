Over 1,800 vehicles stuck in Manali due to heavy snowfall leading to a traffic jam

Due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and Solang Valley areas locals as well as tourists were stranded on the road in a huge traffic jam. Over 1,800 vehicles were at a standstill for hours as posted on social media by a user who also alerted other people contemplating a visit to the region for a vacation.

A user on the social media platform, Instagram shared a video of the traffic jam on the Atal Tunnel and Solang Valley route on 28 December. In the video, the user is advising his followers to avoid visiting the place as there is it is snowing heavily. The user exclaims audibly: “Koi bhi mat aana! (Do not come!)"

The video was shared on 28 December and the user stated that the snowfall is expected to be like this for at least three to four days. He stated that he had been stuck in the traffic jam since 10 AM as he showed a long line of cars stuck at night time. He also said that a vehicle belonging to an SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) was among those stuck in the traffic and that he was unsure of when everyone would be able to move.

Traffic cleared at 1 AM, 29 December

On 29th December at 1 AM, the user uploaded another video showing how the cars moving and stated that the jam had started clearing up. In a statement, KD Sharma, Manali DSP said that a rescue operation was implemented after over 2,000 vehicles were stuck between Atal Tunnel and Solang Valley due to the weather conditions. He confirmed that close to 1,800 vehicles had been evacuated safely while around 200 were stuck.

Tips to keep in mind when visiting snowy areas

When visiting areas with heavy rainfall, remember to carry items of sustenance with you including food, water and some extra fuel. Other key things to carry include a tow hook, a rope and tyre chains. When driving on snow remember to feather the throttle and be smooth with acceleration and deceleration to avoid skidding.

