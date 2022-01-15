Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function

The eCall function available on some Mercedes S-Class and EQS models may not be available or restricted at vehicle start-up.

Mercedes-Benz has recalled 1,161 S500 models built between February 15, 2021 and December 4, 2021, and 77 S580 models manufactured between February 15, 2021 and December 4, 2021 in the US for an issue with the eCall functionality. The recall also includes one 2022 EQS450 model, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notified.

The eCall function available on these Mercedes models may not be available or restricted at vehicle start-up, which means that customers may not be able to get in touch with emergency services then. This could be especially problematic in case of an accident where emergency responders may not be directed to the location of the vehicle.

There is a software bug in the control unit which means the communication module might not meet operational requirements. Owners of the affected vehicles may receive a warning message in the infotainment display or may not have access to the Mercedes me connect services.

The car manufacturer had first started investigating this issue in May 2021 and after finding out that a software problem is behind this issue, a new communication module software was introduced at its production plants from the end of 2021. However, some vehicles were produced before the new solution was found.

While Mercedes can fix the problem with an over-the-air update for vehicles equipped with the Mercedes me subscription service, those cars that come without a Mercedes me subscription will need to be taken to a Mercedes-Benz dealership where the new software will be installed.

Mercedes has also confirmed the launch of the EQS luxury electric sedan in India, which will be the second EV from the German carmaker to hit the market here. It comes with a range of more than 700 kms on a single charge and takes about half an hour to fully recharge through a fast DC charger.

