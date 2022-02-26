Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Out Of 3,965 Volkswagen Vehicles On Burning Ship, Many Damaged Beyond Repair

Out of 3,965 Volkswagen vehicles on burning ship, many damaged beyond repair

Cargo ship Felicity Ace carrying luxury cars such as Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Lamborghinis caught fire last week when it was in the middle of the Atlantic.Volkswagen is yet to declare the damage that it has endured in the accident.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 12:42 PM
File photo of the ship, Felicity Ace, travelling from Emden, Germany, where Volkswagen has a factory,  (REUTERS)

The cargo ship Felicity Ace, carrying luxury vehicles such as Porsche, Bentley and Audi, was on fire for more than a week and now the smoke has stopped and the crew onboard is safe. However, as per a report by Automotive News, it is being said the cargo constituted of 3,965 vehicles from Volkswagen and a major part of it has been damaged beyond repair.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Since the cargo has been not been thoroughly investigated yet, the extent of damage is yet to be confirmed. Previous reports have mentioned many premium luxury cars were on board such as some last Lamborghini Aventadors featuring naturally aspirated V12 powertrains. The report also informed that there were many electric vehicles in the cargo as well that aggravated the fire. The Felicity Ace Incident Information Centre has reported that although the ship has undergone significant damage, there has been no oil leaks.

(Also read | Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle)

The ship caught fire on February 16 when it was in the middle of the Atlantic. The crew team of 22 members were rescued on the same day. The information centre has reported that the smoke from the vessel has currently stopped and is not visible. The salvage team on site were able to board the ship with the help of a helicopter and currently, the vessel is being towed by the large salvage craft Bear to a safe area of the Azores.

Volkswagen has released a statement stating it is relieved that no one was harmed in this incident and there have been no oil spills. The company is yet to ascertain that amount of damage that it has endured in this fire.

 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Bentley Porsche Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador Electric vehicles EV
Related Stories
Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsches, Audis may have damaged all vehicles aboard
22 Feb 2022
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle
20 Feb 2022
Lamborghini Aventador likely to reenter production after devastating ship fire
24 Feb 2022
Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley finally dies down
21 Feb 2022
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
22 Feb 2022
Watch: Kia EV6 turns into ball of fire after crashing in Hungary
22 Feb 2022
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles
20 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS