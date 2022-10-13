HT Auto
Driving in Delhi? Get your Pollution Certificate checked before this date

Vehicles without a valid PUCC in Delhi will be liable to attract a penalty of 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or both, from October 25 onwards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (Amit Sharma)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler. (File photo used for representational purpose only)

As part of crackdown on vehicle owners who do not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), the Delhi government on Wednesday instructed all fuel stations in the national capital to only refuel those vehicles who show a valid PUCC from October 25 onwards. The transport department had earlier warned vehicle owners without valid PUCCs to get them within a week or face suspension of registration certificates.

Apart from this, vehicles without a valid PUCC are also liable to attract a penalty of 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or both, as per a notice by the transport department. Additionally, the department has also formed teams to check buses coming from neighbouring states at the Anand Vihar bus terminal for PUCCs. 

(Also read | One thousand EV charging points set up across capital)

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra shared the notice on his Twitter handle, saying that pollution control is a shared responsibility. “Do your bit this winter. Make sure your vehicle has a valid PUC certificate. Post 25 October, in Delhi, no PUCC would mean no fuel at the pumps," he wrote.

Intensifying the city's crackdown on vehicles without valid PUCCs in an effort to control pollution levels, the national capital's environment department too is considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuel to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, the notice read.

Earlier, the capital's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also announced that vehicle owners without valid PUCC would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi from the said date. 

The move was decided at a meeting of officials from the environment, transport and the traffic departments on September 29. "Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it, and so, it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of vehicles," Rai had said.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi
