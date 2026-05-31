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Cars & Bikes Auto News Olectra Greentech Reports Record Fy26 Revenue Of 2,312 Crore, Highest Ever Ev Deliveries

Olectra Greentech Reports Record FY26 Revenue of 2,312 Crore, Highest-Ever EV Deliveries

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 May 2026, 11:30 am
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  • Olectra Greentech Limited achieved record performance in FY2025-26 with a 28% revenue increase to 2,312.17 crore and 1,280 electric vehicle deliveries, a 32% rise. Profit before tax climbed 31% to 246.14 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency and growth in the energy division.

Olectra Greentech Limited's FY2025-26 results showed a 28% revenue growth to ₹2,312.17 crore and 1,280 electric vehicle deliveries, marking a 32% increase. Profit before tax rose 31%, highlighting the company's focus on profitable growth amid global challenges.
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Olectra Greentech Limited reported its strongest annual performance to date for FY2025-26, registering record electric vehicle deliveries, double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability across key financial metrics.

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The electric mobility company posted revenue of 2,312.17 crore during FY26, marking a 28 per cent increase over 1,801.90 crore recorded in FY25. Growth was supported by higher electric bus deliveries, continued demand from public transport operators and operational efficiencies across its business segments.

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During the financial year, Olectra delivered 1,280 electric vehicles, up 32 per cent from 972 units delivered in the previous year. The figure represents the company's highest annual EV deliveries since inception.

Profitability Improves Across Key Metrics

EBITDA for FY26 stood at 352.28 crore, an increase of 27 per cent compared to 276.32 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 31 per cent to 246.14 crore, while profit after tax grew 29 per cent to 179.53 crore from 139.21 crore in the previous year.

Earnings per share increased to 21.62, compared to 16.92 in FY25.

Strong Fourth Quarter Performance

The company also reported a robust performance in the fourth quarter of FY26. Revenue for the quarter rose 44 per cent year-on-year to 644.72 crore. EBITDA increased 82 per cent to 106.20 crore, while profit after tax surged 177 per cent to 57.39 crore compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Order Book Exceeds 10,000 Vehicles

Olectra's cumulative electric vehicle deliveries reached 3,998 units as of March 31, 2026. The company ended the year with an order book of 10,161 electric vehicles, providing visibility for future growth.

The company also highlighted strong momentum in its Energy Division, which recorded near-double growth compared to the previous year, contributing to its diversified business performance.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Mahesh Babu said the company's performance reflected sustained focus on profitable growth across both mobility and energy businesses, supported by operational discipline and consistent execution despite challenging global conditions.

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First Published Date: 31 May 2026, 11:30 am IST
TAGS: Olectra Greentech Electric Buses electric vehicles
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